Tattoo parlour could replace Crema Coffee and Desserts in Collier Row

A tattoo parlour hopes to replace the former Crema cafe in Collier Row Road, Collier Row. Picture: Noma Dakamela. Noma Dakamela

Collier Row's former Crema cafe could soon be replaced with an "inviting friendly" tattoo parlour.

Amy Bassett-Coleby from Immortal Ink in Chelmsford has submitted an application to change a site's use to a tattoo parlour in Collier Row Road.

Crema Coffee and Desserts opened in June 2017 after replacing Aladdin's Cave.

The cafe hoped to engage older members of the community by offering food and drink half-price for elderly people every Wednesday.

However towards the end of last year the cafe had been running at a loss for some time and it closed in September, 2018.

The plans for a change of use to tattoo parlour were submitted on August 27.

Amy told the Recorder that she wants the tattoo parlour to have an "inviting friendly environment."

"My view for the studio is keep it open plan and airy," said Amy.

"My expectation is to really push the art aspect of tattooing. I want to collaborate with my clients to create a unique piece of work.

"I want to push their ideas beyond just having an image and look into the deeper meaning of what they want and why.

"I love the idea of reinventing the typical tattoo studio experience of bringing an image and copying it to bespoke personal piece of art."

Amy also plans to do piercings in a separate dedicated piercing room.

The tattoo artist began working in 2010 and has always wanted to have her own studio.

She added: "So this is a tremendous leap for me, that is a crazy mixture of excitement and terror.

"I've always wanted my own space to be artistic, so I plan to organise painting nights to encourage locals to come down and tap into their creative side along with me."

Should the plans be approved, Amy expects to open the shop in the new year.

Havering Council is set to make a decision about the planning application by November 7.