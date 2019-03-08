Plan to convert 177-year-old Romford pub into flats set to go before Havering's planning committee

The Slater's Arms in London Road, Romford, could be converted into homes and a detached house also built on the site under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google Archant

Plans to convert an historic former Romford pub into flats will go before Havering's planning committee next week after the decision was called in over fears for residents' privacy and car parking concerns.

The Slater's Arms public house in London Road is listed in Havering Council's heritage asset register as a "building of local heritage interest" and was constructed in 1842.

Sadly, the pub pulled its final pint in April last year and was sold off to developers.

Its guide price at the time it was sold was "offers in excess of £1million".

An application to extend and convert the now vacant building, creating a retail area on the ground and basement floors and nine self-contained flats above was submitted in February this year.

The building would, if approved, extend across the rest of the site's frontage with London Road, with the historic pub building making up one side of a longer three-storey block.

Under those plans, developers were also seeking to build a new detached house on the site, at the rear of the plot of land, fronting Richards Avenue.

A bike store with spaces for 17 bicycles and plans for 20 car parking spaces - although that is including spaces for shop customers - are also included in the current scheme.

Transport for London is currently requesting that total number of car parking spaces be restricted to 18 - citing the development's proximity to Romford Station and the town centre - and that two of those parking spaces have electric vehicle charge points installed.

Brooklands ward councillor Viddy Persaud called in the application for review by the planning committee over what she believed to be the unacceptable impact of the new development on residents' privacy and the overall impact on the highway, including parking.

Sixty-three neighbouring properties were notified about the application and invited to comment.

Havering Council received eight responses.

These raised concerns including: an increase in noise and disturbance, loss of light to nearby residences, a detrimental impact on local wildlife and fears over pedestrian safety.

Havering Council's planning committee is due to decide on the application at a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, October 24 at 7.30pm.