Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Archant

A development scheme to build 239 homes on a Rainham industrial site is set to go before Havering's stategic planning committee this week, despite a previous application to build 187 flats on the site being criticised by councillors earlier this year.

An outline application for the homes on the site of 148-192 New Road - where Havering councillors would be asked to agree to the development in principle - are due to be discussed at the borough's strategic planning committee on Thursday evening (December 19).

All buildings currently on the site, none of which are now used residentially, would be demolished under these proposals, and replaced with a mix of 58 one-bed apartments, 102 two-bed apartments and 79 three-bed apartments.

The council's report describes the fact that 35pc of the development would be affordable housing as "a significant factor" in the proposal's favour.

There would also be 122 car parking spaces on the development - with developers set to argue that the site's proximity to the as-yet-unbuilt Beam Park Station on the c2c railway line meaning residents would have easy public transport links.

The current plans also propose 449 cycle rack spaces, to be provided alongside "internal refuse areas".

This proposal has been called before the committee as the company seeking planning permission is partly operated by Havering Council as part of the authority's Beam Park joint venture.

Although the land is currently owned privately, it is believed the council plans to utilise a compulsory purchase order (CPO) on the site, but it seeking planning permission before it commits to this course of action.

The previous version of the application went before the same committee on February 19 this year, and that scheme involved tower blocks ranging in size from four storeys to eight storeys.

Under these new proposals the site would host a mix of four, five and six-storey buildings.

At consultation, only one organisation - the Environment Agency - objected to the scheme, as the developers had used the wrong method of assessing the site's projected future fluvial flood risk as a result of climate change.

Havering Council's highways department had also informed the committee it would expect developers to pay £26,768 towards the creation of a controlled parking zone (CPZ) around the site.

A total of 188 nearby properties were informed of the application in writing, with the council receiving just three responses - making objections about the closure of local businesses and the proximity of the development to other industrial sites which would create noise nuisance for those living in the new builds.