Published: 2:55 PM August 11, 2021

Pixie Lott Performing Arts Academy, run by a Brentwood family, will represent England in the Dance World Cup finals. - Credit: Pixie Lott Performing Arts Academy

A Brentwood family’s dance school pupils have been selected to represent England in an international competition.

Nine dancers from Pixie Lott Performing Arts Academy in Chelmsford will perform at the Dance World Cup Finals in August.

The dancers - Lucia Wratten, 10, Scarlett Coles, 12, Frankie-Mae Garner,14, Mary Alcott, 14, Holly McDonagh, 14, Ruby Long, 14, Elise de Boos,15, Lottie Wright,17 and Holly-Marie Davenport,18- will compete against 120,000 competitors from 62 countries.

Pixie Lott, who runs the academy alongside her sister Charlie-Ann Lott and mother Beverley Lott, said she was very proud of the pupils.

She added: “Our girls have worked so hard to get this far and I have every confidence in their abilities.

“[This is] such an achievement and its amazing to have watched you all grow and improve.

“I’m so proud of you all!”

Her mum Beverly told this paper: “We’ve done competitions before, but this is different because it’s representing England.

“I’m just really excited, and we’re all looking forward to going to the competition.

“The girls don’t all go to the same school, so it will be nice for them to spend the time together.”

During lockdown, the dancers trained on Zoom as they were unable to attend classes in-person.

Singer Pixie Lott (l) runs the school with her sister Charlie-Ann Lott (r) and mother Beverley Lott. - Credit: Pixie Lott Performing Arts Academy

“They’ve done so well,” Beverly added.

“We weren’t sure about how it would turn out, but the classes worked quite well online.”

The academy credited its “amazing” choreographer and teacher Georgia Hussey for getting the team to the final of the Dance World Cup.

Harold Wood-based Georgia is also training to be a primary school teacher in Romford.

The finals will be held at Telford International Centre, and Dance World Cup has announced that countries who are struggling to attend in person due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions may enter via video.

The England team will stay in Telford for seven nights, and perform three dances in total and Holly-Marie Davenport will perform a solo as well.

Pixie Lott Performing Arts Academy will be holding a summer school at the end of August for aspiring dancers, singers and performers.