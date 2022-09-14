Enforcement action to discourage pigeon-feeding in Romford town centre is being considered, Havering Council has confirmed.

This comes after businesses and residents in the town centre complained about the cleanliness of the area.

Shaun Barker, director at Land Management which runs Romford Shopping Hall on Market Place and the flats above, describes the vicinity as being “inundated with pigeon problems”.

They flock to at the front of the shopping hall and defecate in the car park behind and on residents’ balconies, he said.

Julie Frost, director at Romford Business Improvement District (BID), said the problem is not just around Market Place, but the situation across Romford is “worse now than it has ever been".

"We have received many complaints from our BID levy payers around the town with regards to the mess being left by them (the pigeons)," she said.

Pigeon mess is left on residents' balconies, the car park and at the front of the shopping hall, as well as other areas, according to Shaun - Credit: Shaun Barker

The whole of Romford is suffering from issues with pigeons, with Julie Frost saying it is 'worse now than it has ever been' - Credit: Shaun Barker

Julie said Romford BID has been working with Citihawk to test the use of hawks three days a week, in the hope their presence would deter pigeons from landing and move elsewhere.

However, she said the BID is now “seriously considering putting a stop to the hawking contract, as unless there is a joined-up approach, we are just wasting our levy payers’ money”.

With the hawks tactic seemingly ineffective, Shaun said he has considered netting and spikes. However, with a minimum cost of £77,000, it may be too expensive to pass on to leaseholders and residents.

“I think that it’s a plight that other businesses and other residents are having," he said.

Instead, he called on Havering Council to take “collective action” to prevent pigeon-feeding in the area.

A Havering Council spokesperson said it is aware of the ongoing issue and while pigeons do naturally flock to public spaces, they are encouraged by members of the public feeding them.

“We are currently reviewing potential enforcement activity we can take to tackle the issue, which may include new signage instructing people not to feed the birds, and actions against those that continue to do so.”