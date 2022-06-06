Gallery

The crowd enjoying the stage performances in Romford Market on Saturday, June 4 - Credit: Ken Mears

A royal celebration came to Romford Market for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week.

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford performing - Credit: Ken Mears

Children had a great time dancing to the music - Credit: Ken Mears

Kicking off on Saturday (June 4), the free Platinum Party in the Place saw the square packed with cheerful faces of all ages.

The crowd enjoying the stage performances - Credit: Ken Mears

Red white and blue appeared to be the dress code for patriotic participants who attended in support of the occasion.

Children enjoying the free arts and crafts workshop - Credit: Ken Mears

Performers ready to go on stage - Credit: Ken Mears

Free arts and crafts were on offer, while live performances from The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford made certain everyone was entertained.

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford put on a mesmerising performance - Credit: Ken Mears

A garment called The Regal Robe designed by students from New City College was unveiled and youngsters from The Razzamataz Dance School and Jam Dance also performed on stage.

The Razzamataz Dance School on stage - Credit: Ken Mears

Jam Dance performing on stage - Credit: Ken Mears

Standing tall above the crowd, two people in Queen’s guard uniforms paraded around on stilts.

Duncan Guyatt celebates the Jubilee with two stilt walkers - Credit: Ken Mears

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford performing - Credit: Ken Mears

