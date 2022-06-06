News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Party in the Place': Havering party-goers mark momentous Platinum Jubilee

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:39 PM June 6, 2022
The crowd enjoying the stage perfomances

The crowd enjoying the stage performances in Romford Market on Saturday, June 4 - Credit: Ken Mears

A royal celebration came to Romford Market for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week.  

The RBL Band and Corps of Drums Romford performing

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford performing - Credit: Ken Mears

Children dancing to the music

Children had a great time dancing to the music - Credit: Ken Mears

Kicking off on Saturday (June 4), the free Platinum Party in the Place saw the square packed with cheerful faces of all ages.

The crowd enjoying the stage perfomances

The crowd enjoying the stage performances - Credit: Ken Mears

Red white and blue appeared to be the dress code for patriotic participants who attended in support of the occasion.  

Children enjoying the art and craft workshop

Children enjoying the free arts and crafts workshop - Credit: Ken Mears

Performers about to go on stage

Performers ready to go on stage - Credit: Ken Mears

Free arts and crafts were on offer, while live performances from The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford made certain everyone was entertained.  

The RBL Band and Corps of Drums Romford performing

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford put on a mesmerising performance - Credit: Ken Mears

A garment called The Regal Robe designed by students from New City College was unveiled and youngsters from The Razzamataz Dance School and Jam Dance also performed on stage.  

The Razzamataz Dance School on stage

The Razzamataz Dance School on stage - Credit: Ken Mears

Jam Dance performing on stage

Jam Dance performing on stage - Credit: Ken Mears

Standing tall above the crowd, two people in Queen’s guard uniforms paraded around on stilts.  

Duncan Guyatt celebates the Jubilee with two stilt walkers

Duncan Guyatt celebates the Jubilee with two stilt walkers - Credit: Ken Mears

The RBL Band and Corps of Drums Romford performing

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford performing - Credit: Ken Mears

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.   

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee. Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Romford News
Havering News

