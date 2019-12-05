Search

Peter Pan flies into Romford this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 December 2019

The cast of Brookside Theatre's Peter Pan musical. Picture: Mark Sepple

The cast of Brookside Theatre's Peter Pan musical. Picture: Mark Sepple

Archant

The timeless story of a child who never grew up is coming to Romford this Christmas.

Jai Sepple as Hook and Murray Peat as Peter Pan in Brookisde Theatre's upcoming musical. Picture: Mark SeppleJai Sepple as Hook and Murray Peat as Peter Pan in Brookisde Theatre's upcoming musical. Picture: Mark Sepple

Brookside Theatre will soon be presenting a musical adaptation of JM Barrie's classic tale, Peter Pan.

When the leader of the Lost Boys, Peter Pan, loses his shadow during a visit to London, headstrong Wendy is determined to help him re-attach it.

In return he invites Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, a magical place where the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and a band of bungling pirates led by the villainous Captain Hook await.

Romford based performer, Murray Peat, 13, returns to Brookside's stage to play the title role of Peter Pan. He recently performed as the theatre's crafty Artful Dodger in Oliver!

The cast of Brookside Theatre's Peter Pan musical. Picture: Mark SeppleThe cast of Brookside Theatre's Peter Pan musical. Picture: Mark Sepple

Murray is joined on stage by a host of talented young performers who join him as the Lost Boys, and Henry Chapman as John Darling and Taylor Jenkins as the young Michael Darling.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking about the production, Jai said: "This year has seen the theatre go from strength to strength and we really hope that Peter Pan will bring audience members, new and old, of all ages to the theatre this December.

"With our new raked seating, families can now all enjoy the magic of theatre and one thing that Peter Pan definitely is - is magical."

Taking on the role of Wendy is Jennie Luke and the theatre's artistic director, Jai Sepple, will be playing the infamous Captain Hook.

The heartwarming musical hopes to entertain its audiences with a captivating score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, the award-winning songwriting duo behind Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's hit Mary Poppins.

Created by the award-winning team that produced last year's Christmas musical, A Christmas Carol, as well the recent productions of The Canterville Ghost, Hi-De-Hi, and Oliver!, this timeless story of the boy who refused to grow up is a theatrical treat for young and old alike.

Peter Pan The Musical runs at the Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road from Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 22.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call the Box Office on 01708 755775 for tickets.

