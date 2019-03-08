Search

Train enthusiast and music legend Pete Waterman visits Romford's Greater Anglia control centre

PUBLISHED: 13:57 15 July 2019

Pete talks to staff at Colchester ticket office. Picture: Greater Anglia.

Greater Anglia

Pop legend Pete Waterman was in Romford last week when he spent a day on the Greater Anglia rail network meeting staff and visiting the company's control centre.

Pete Waterman visiting the Network Rail signal box in Colchester. Picture: Greater AngliaPete Waterman visiting the Network Rail signal box in Colchester. Picture: Greater Anglia

The music producer, who also runs a charity offering support for railway staff, was shown around ticket offices, an Intercity café bar, Liverpool Street station and got a behind the scenes tour of the Network Rail signal box in Colchester before jetting off to Los Angeles to work on the next series of the X Factor.

The hit musician is president of the Railway Benefit Fund (RBF) and has many connections with the railway, as a teenager he was a fireman on a steam train and he now owns six steam trains himself.

Pete said: "Every now and then we do these walkabouts in which we go round and talk to all the staff and it's only available to rail staff. We're here to help the staff and their dependants."

