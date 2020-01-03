Person hit by train near Romford Station

A person was hit by a train near Romford Station last night. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A person was hit by a train between Gidea Park and Chadwell Heath last night.

Emergency services were called around 8.40pm to reports of a person hit by a train.

Passengers travelling between Shenfield and Stratford were affected by delays and cancellations until all lines were reopened at 1am.

At the time, a spokesman for Greater Anglia tweeted: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Gidea Park and Chadwell Heath all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."

Greater Anglia also urged anyone affected by the incident to contact Samaritans by calling 116 123 for free.

British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.