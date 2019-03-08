Person hit by train at Romford station

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

There are severe train delays and traffic in Romford this evening after a person was hit by a train.

@TfLRail current scenes at Romford station, someone believed to be hit by train pic.twitter.com/WBNCge8wOi — Haider Ali (@HaiderAkhtar1) May 3, 2019

All buses that serve Romford station have been delayed with possible diversions following the incident.

A National Rail spokesman confirmed the incident on Twitter and said major disruption is expected until around 9pm.

Two of the four lines have now reopened, allowing Greater Anglia services to resume between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield and TfL Rail services to run between Gidea Park and Shenfield.

Hi there, there has been an incident involving a person being hit by a train at Romford station. unfortunately, this means the lines will be blocked. We expect this to be closed until 21:00. Please see the following link for more information - https://t.co/5cFneQtU5l … — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 3, 2019

Police, British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service are in attendance.

The Recorder has contacted the emergency services for comment.