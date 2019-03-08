Search

Person hit by train at Romford station

PUBLISHED: 18:20 03 May 2019

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

There are severe train delays and traffic in Romford this evening after a person was hit by a train.

All buses that serve Romford station have been delayed with possible diversions following the incident.

A National Rail spokesman confirmed the incident on Twitter and said major disruption is expected until around 9pm.

Two of the four lines have now reopened, allowing Greater Anglia services to resume between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield and TfL Rail services to run between Gidea Park and Shenfield.

Police, British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service are in attendance.

The Recorder has contacted the emergency services for comment.

