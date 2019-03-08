Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

A person was hit by a bus outside Romford Station on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports at 7.39am today (Wednesday, August 21) that two buses were in collision in Romford's town centre.

A Met police spokesman told the Recorder that four people have been taken to hospital and that their injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

More updates to follow.