A person has died and another is critically injured after a crash on the A12 overnight.

Police say a car with two occupants collided with a tree shortly before 2am today - Monday, March 21.

A Met spokesperson said earlier that no arrests had been made.

Anyone who saw the incident and hasn't yet contacted police is asked to call 101 and provide reference 447/21MAR.

