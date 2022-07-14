An application to demolish garages at the back of 622 Upper Brentwood Road and erect new buildings has been granted planning permission - Credit: Google Maps

A landlord’s application to demolish “dilapidated” garages in a bid to “tidy up” the area has been approved.

Garages at the back of Upper Brentwood Road will now be knocked down to make way for a new building compromising of two self-contained units.

Six car parking spaces exist at the site, but four new cycle spaces will be created.

The plans were granted permission to go ahead by Havering Council.

Previously, applicant and landlord Colin Meister told this newspaper he plans to use the newly erected buildings as storage for his tenants.

He said: "We will be tidying up the site and building two nice units to replace six garages and a workshop, with parking, and subject to building control, a gate to stop people coming up and down there."

Colin described the former garages as being “dilapidated” and said the two new units will “tidy up the site”.

Building works were scheduled to begin in June and finish in November.

View the application using reference P0267.22.



