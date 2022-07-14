Permission granted: Landlord's application to raze and rebuild Romford garages
- Credit: Google Maps
A landlord’s application to demolish “dilapidated” garages in a bid to “tidy up” the area has been approved.
Garages at the back of Upper Brentwood Road will now be knocked down to make way for a new building compromising of two self-contained units.
Six car parking spaces exist at the site, but four new cycle spaces will be created.
The plans were granted permission to go ahead by Havering Council.
Previously, applicant and landlord Colin Meister told this newspaper he plans to use the newly erected buildings as storage for his tenants.
He said: "We will be tidying up the site and building two nice units to replace six garages and a workshop, with parking, and subject to building control, a gate to stop people coming up and down there."
Colin described the former garages as being “dilapidated” and said the two new units will “tidy up the site”.
Building works were scheduled to begin in June and finish in November.
Most Read
- 1 'Bloody nuisance': 'Peed off' residents wish 'dumped' car happy birthday after year sat on road
- 2 Clubs 'to be expected to bid' for fishing rights at Havering lakes
- 3 Police probe four-car crash and assault in Chadwell Heath
- 4 Three charged after Imran Isat fatally stabbed in Newbury Park
- 5 Harold Wood fire sparks panic among 999 callers
- 6 Coroner to report mental health trust to watchdog over 'safety' concerns
- 7 Wagamama to open in Romford, 'revolutionising' centre as 'key destination point'
- 8 Electric supply to be 'restored' two months after blaze ravages Romford flats' bin store
- 9 Hornchurch mum who lost daughter to cancer raises thousands for boy, 3, battling leukaemia
- 10 Family: Romford mum's treatment before fire death was 'akin to torture'
View the application using reference P0267.22.