Permission granted for streetlights along footpath to hospital

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:00 PM June 24, 2022
Streetlights

The footpath where the streetlights will be installed - Credit: Chantelle Billson

An application to install six three-metre high streetlights on a footpath leading to Queen’s Hospital in Romford has been given permission to go ahead.  

The application was submitted by construction company Ingleton Wood and received by Havering Council on March 22.

Streetlights will be installed in a pathway that extends from Hornford Way past the multi-storey car park and children’s nursery and into Rom Valley Way.    

Currently the pathway has no streetlights installed. 

Works have been proposed to start this month and end in July. 

The permission has been granted with conditions which include installing the streetlights within three years, and ensuring the development is carried out in accordance with the approved plans.  

Hornford Way

Currently the footpath has no streetlights installed - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A further condition states that the light must be designed, installed and maintained so that “only the footpath and associated land within the boundary of the hospital are illuminated and no areas outside the boundary of the site are subject to light spillage or glare”.  

The application can be viewed using reference P0470.22 on Havering Council's planning portal. 

Planning
Romford News

