Company in talks to find permanent solution to ‘recurring issue’ fountain

A property management company is working to permanently fix fountains which repeatedly break on a housing estate in Harold Wood.
Alan Dawson, of Gubbins Lane in Harold Wood, reported the Kings Park estate fountain was broken to the Recorder in August, calling on First Port to address the issue.
He said: “The temporary fix some weeks ago was merely a sticking plaster to cover a gaping open wound.”
A spokesperson for First Port said it is now working on a permanent solution to the issue.
They said: “We’re talking to the local water authority to look at installing a hardstanding pipe, which will provide a permanent solution to the issue.
“In the meantime, the pond is scheduled to be refilled today (September 29).”
A resident living in one of the flats, who wishes not to be named, said: “The ponds are in a dire state again, it’s a never-ending cycle of having to chase First Port to do their job.
“People are trying to sell their apartments due to the big green mess out the front.
“The fact they keep not fixing and maintaining it means it has become a recurring issue.”