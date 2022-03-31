News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Headless acts, stilt-walkers and Bollywood: Performers descend on Upminster High Street

Franki Berry

Published: 7:29 AM March 31, 2022
Headless performers Dulce Compania at Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

Headless performers Dulce Compania - Credit: Hannah Davis

Performers came together once again to wow shoppers on the high street, this time in Upminster. 

Havering Changing's third Creative High Streets event saw crowds treated to a range of acts, including headless performers Dulce Compania, stilt-walkers StiltsPro, Bollywood dancing from Veena Jain and steel drums music from Dallaway Steel. 

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

'It was the busiest Saturday we have had' - Credit: Hannah Davis

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

StiltsPro, theatrical stilt-walkers, performed - Credit: Hannah Davis

There was also face painting, art workshops and balloon modelling. 

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

Balloon modelling was on offer - Credit: Hannah Davis

It took place on Upminster High Street over Mother's Day weekend (March 26 and 27), and follows similar events in Hornchurch on March 12 and 13 and in Romford's Market Place on February 26 and 27.

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

The event was Mother's Day-themed - Credit: Hannah Davis

Havering Changing's community producer Christine Santa Ana said: "The purpose of the Creative High Streets programme is to encourage people back onto the high street after the challenging times faced during the pandemic, through spectacular performances and arts workshops, free to the public.

"The final event took place in Upminster last weekend, jam-packed with a Mother’s Day-themed line up of international and local artists and performers.

"It was wonderful to see the local independent businesses thriving with activities."

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

It took place over Mother's Day weekend - Credit: Hannah Davis

Iain Hensby-Sutton, manager of Roots restaurant, said: "It was the busiest Saturday we have had in a long time."

Caffe Gelato owner Matt Lawrence added: "The performers were fantastic, along with the artists based in local shops. It brought a real buzz to the high street, a great weekend."

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

A variety of performances took place - Credit: Hannah Davis

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

Crowds came to watch the event - Credit: Hannah Davis

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

Shoppers had a treat in Upminster - Credit: Hannah Davis

Drag artist Chamonix sung Mother's Day-themed songs at Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

Drag artist Chamonix (far right) sung Mother's Day-themed songs - Credit: Hannah Davis

Headless performers Dulce Compania at Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

Dulce Compania were headless performers at the event - Credit: Hannah Davis

Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

Shoppers were treated to a range of performances - Credit: Hannah Davis

There were a variety of workshops at Havering Changing's Upminster Creative High Streets event

There were a variety of workshops - Credit: Hannah Davis


Upminster News

