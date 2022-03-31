Gallery
Headless acts, stilt-walkers and Bollywood: Performers descend on Upminster High Street
Performers came together once again to wow shoppers on the high street, this time in Upminster.
Havering Changing's third Creative High Streets event saw crowds treated to a range of acts, including headless performers Dulce Compania, stilt-walkers StiltsPro, Bollywood dancing from Veena Jain and steel drums music from Dallaway Steel.
There was also face painting, art workshops and balloon modelling.
It took place on Upminster High Street over Mother's Day weekend (March 26 and 27), and follows similar events in Hornchurch on March 12 and 13 and in Romford's Market Place on February 26 and 27.
Havering Changing's community producer Christine Santa Ana said: "The purpose of the Creative High Streets programme is to encourage people back onto the high street after the challenging times faced during the pandemic, through spectacular performances and arts workshops, free to the public.
"The final event took place in Upminster last weekend, jam-packed with a Mother’s Day-themed line up of international and local artists and performers.
"It was wonderful to see the local independent businesses thriving with activities."
Iain Hensby-Sutton, manager of Roots restaurant, said: "It was the busiest Saturday we have had in a long time."
Caffe Gelato owner Matt Lawrence added: "The performers were fantastic, along with the artists based in local shops. It brought a real buzz to the high street, a great weekend."