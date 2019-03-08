Writers to showcase plays in special performance in aid of Crohn's disease charity

L-R: Crohn's and Colitis UK Volunteer Diane Harman, lead IBD CNS Vidya Morgan and Crohn's and Colitis UK Volunteer Tim Stedman. Picture: Crohn's and Colitis Group Archant

A group of playwrights will be raising funds for a bowel disease charity with a special showcase of their work in Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East London and Essex Playwriting Group (ELE Group) is hosting its latest performance of plays in aid of Crohn's and Colitis UK.

The ELE Group was inspired to support the charity as one of its members, Diane Harman, suffers from inflammatory bowel disease.

Speaking about her play, Diane said: "Spitting Feathers is a lighthearted comedy which is set at a hen night.

"It shows the discussion between two of the hens on being single and marriage and the struggles of how both are perceived in today's society.

"Without giving too much away there are obviously a few twists and turns and an underlying message."

You may also want to watch:

Crohn's and Colitis UK is the country's leading charity in the battle against Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and was founded as a patients' association in 1979.

Diane is a lead volunteer on the organising team of the local South Essex Group which supports more than 400 members.

Her play will be performed at the Queen's Theatre along with A Blast from the Past by Michael Mcfarlane, Alexa - 2020 A Cyberspace Oddity by Peter Larner, Lizzie's Law by Richard Margrave, Stockpile by Samantha Dooey-Miles and The Decision by Ed Keates.

Richard Margrave, leader of the group, added: "ELE Group exists to support and develop new writing talent and competition is keen for selection into our showcases of new work, with local writers vying to be one of the six chosen.

"We also ask the audience to write down their comments at the end of the evening to enable us writers to gauge how we are doing and perhaps what needs to change and improve to develop our plays."

The South Essex Crohn's and Colitis branch will be hosting a 40th anniversary charity evening at The Cranleigh, Station Lane in Hornchurch on Saturday, October 5 from 8am to 1pm.

Contact se@networks.crohnsandcolitis.org.uk.

The Fledgling plays will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday, September 1 at 6pm.