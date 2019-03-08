Search

Writers to showcase plays in special performance in aid of Crohn's disease charity

PUBLISHED: 15:05 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 15 August 2019

L-R: Crohn's and Colitis UK Volunteer Diane Harman, lead IBD CNS Vidya Morgan and Crohn's and Colitis UK Volunteer Tim Stedman. Picture: Crohn's and Colitis Group

Archant

A group of playwrights will be raising funds for a bowel disease charity with a special showcase of their work in Hornchurch.

The East London and Essex Playwriting Group (ELE Group) is hosting its latest performance of plays in aid of Crohn's and Colitis UK.

The ELE Group was inspired to support the charity as one of its members, Diane Harman, suffers from inflammatory bowel disease.

Speaking about her play, Diane said: "Spitting Feathers is a lighthearted comedy which is set at a hen night.

"It shows the discussion between two of the hens on being single and marriage and the struggles of how both are perceived in today's society.

"Without giving too much away there are obviously a few twists and turns and an underlying message."

Crohn's and Colitis UK is the country's leading charity in the battle against Crohn's disease  and ulcerative colitis and was founded as a patients' association in 1979.

Diane is a lead volunteer on the organising team of the local South Essex Group which supports more than 400 members.

Her play will be performed at the Queen's Theatre along with A Blast from the Past by Michael Mcfarlane, Alexa - 2020 A Cyberspace Oddity by Peter Larner, Lizzie's Law by Richard Margrave, Stockpile by Samantha Dooey-Miles and The Decision by Ed Keates.

Richard Margrave, leader of the group, added: "ELE Group exists to support and develop new writing talent and competition is keen for selection into our showcases of new work, with local writers vying to be one of the six chosen.

"We also ask the audience to write down their comments at  the end of the evening to enable us writers to gauge how we are doing and perhaps what needs to change and improve to develop our plays."

The South Essex Crohn's and Colitis branch will be hosting a 40th anniversary charity evening at The Cranleigh, Station Lane in Hornchurch on Saturday, October 5 from 8am to 1pm.

Contact se@networks.crohnsandcolitis.org.uk.

The Fledgling plays will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday, September 1 at 6pm.

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

‘No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It’s a miracle no one died’: Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

