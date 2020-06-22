All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

The east London and Essex bakery chain Percy Ingle is due to close all its stores after 66 years.

The retailer had reopened on May 13 after being forced to shut due to coronavirus on March 27.

Branded a “traditional London bakers”, it first opened its doors in 1954.

Loyal customer Steve Camfield from Collier Row said: “I have bought bread and cakes from Percy Ingle for virtually 50 years. This was the best bakery around and I’ll be so sorry to see it close.

“A sign of things to come.”

The head office has confirmed the closure of all stores but an official statement is yet to be released.

The stores in Bethnal Green, Bow, Poplar, Canning Town, Plaistow, Stratford, Ilford, Forest Gate, East Ham, Dagenham, Barking, Upton Park, Barkingside, Romford, Hornchurch, Collier Row and Harold Hill are among those to close.