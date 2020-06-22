Search

Advanced search

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

PUBLISHED: 11:47 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 22 June 2020

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Google

The east London and Essex bakery chain Percy Ingle is due to close all its stores after 66 years.

The retailer had reopened on May 13 after being forced to shut due to coronavirus on March 27.

Branded a “traditional London bakers”, it first opened its doors in 1954.

You may also want to watch:

Loyal customer Steve Camfield from Collier Row said: “I have bought bread and cakes from Percy Ingle for virtually 50 years. This was the best bakery around and I’ll be so sorry to see it close.

“A sign of things to come.”

The head office has confirmed the closure of all stores but an official statement is yet to be released.

The stores in Bethnal Green, Bow, Poplar, Canning Town, Plaistow, Stratford, Ilford, Forest Gate, East Ham, Dagenham, Barking, Upton Park, Barkingside, Romford, Hornchurch, Collier Row and Harold Hill are among those to close.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘Keep dogs on lead’ plea as Harold Hill fawns face an early struggle to survive

Smiling for the camera: The deer from Dagnam Park begin to settle in the estates. Picture: Andy Boorman

Hornchurch GP warns of a second public health crisis, amidst NHS fears over non-Covid backlog

Dr Ben Molyneux, Sessional GP Committee Chairman for the British Medical Association (BMA), has called for guidance as the NHS faces a likely backlog of non-Covid patients. Picture: Hornchurch Healthcare General Practice

Heritage: ‘Temporary’ Gallows Corner is 50 years old

The flyover was only supposed to last for 15 years. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

This Romford flyover was supposed to be temporary, but 50 years later there is still no solution

City Hall sources said the most extensive improvement works being considered would cost more than the £50million government had committed. Picture: Ken Mears.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘Keep dogs on lead’ plea as Harold Hill fawns face an early struggle to survive

Smiling for the camera: The deer from Dagnam Park begin to settle in the estates. Picture: Andy Boorman

Hornchurch GP warns of a second public health crisis, amidst NHS fears over non-Covid backlog

Dr Ben Molyneux, Sessional GP Committee Chairman for the British Medical Association (BMA), has called for guidance as the NHS faces a likely backlog of non-Covid patients. Picture: Hornchurch Healthcare General Practice

Heritage: ‘Temporary’ Gallows Corner is 50 years old

The flyover was only supposed to last for 15 years. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

This Romford flyover was supposed to be temporary, but 50 years later there is still no solution

City Hall sources said the most extensive improvement works being considered would cost more than the £50million government had committed. Picture: Ken Mears.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Declan Rice says West Ham have no time to feel sorry for themselves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Essex batsman Lawrence ‘would love to get chance in England shirt’ this summer

Dan Lawrence hits out for Essex against Surrey (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Premier League football returns to the London Stadium in a strange way

A general view as West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski makes a save during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 22

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google
Drive 24