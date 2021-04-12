News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Video

Hundreds of shoppers queue outside Primark in Romford as restrictions ease

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:01 PM April 12, 2021   
A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford

A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford - Credit: Ken Mears

Hundreds of excited shoppers queued outside Romford's Primark in The Liberty Shopping Centre this morning (April 12).

In line with the government’s roadmap, non-essential shops, beauty salons and outdoor hospitality venues were allowed to open around Havering and the country today.

People swarmed Romford high street as shops reopened their doors for the first time since before Christmas.

Queues lined the pavements outside charity shops and people sat outside cafes and pubs, despite the turbulent weather.

Waiting in line for Primark, 15-year-old friends Rose Williams and Maisy Kilden said they felt happy to be out shopping together and relieved things were becoming more normal.

“I haven’t bought new clothes in ages, so I’m excited,” Rose said.

Maisy added: “Primark has got everything in there, and it’s so cheap.”


 

Most Read

  1. 1 Heritage: Mystery of the moated mound on Romford Hill
  2. 2 Top Havering pubs open with beer gardens
  3. 3 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
  1. 4 Plans submitted for Rainham Lidl
  2. 5 Romford mum's success setting up children's clothing business amid pandemic
  3. 6 Four weeks' free parking for Havering shoppers as high streets reopen
  4. 7 Hundreds of shoppers queue outside Primark in Romford as restrictions ease
  5. 8 Covid-19: What's opening and what can you do on April 12?
  6. 9 How an Upminster school rose to the challenge of lateral flow testing
  7. 10 Police unit for 'high-harm' crimes tackles hike in domestic incidents
Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peter Barrett

New Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre set to open

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Rahiem Anderson was given a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering Santino Dymiter in Plaistow

Knife Crime

Santino Dymiter murder: Teens given life terms for 'savage' gang killing

Emily Pennink, PA

Logo Icon
Lewis Thomas

Crime

Jailed: Burglar who drove on wrong side of road trying to flee police

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The Brittons Academy

Education News

Rainham school 'taking effective action' to improve after inadequate rating

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus