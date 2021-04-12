Hundreds of shoppers queue outside Primark in Romford as restrictions ease

Video

Published: 6:01 PM April 12, 2021

A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford - Credit: Ken Mears

Hundreds of excited shoppers queued outside Romford's Primark in The Liberty Shopping Centre this morning (April 12).

In line with the government’s roadmap, non-essential shops, beauty salons and outdoor hospitality venues were allowed to open around Havering and the country today.

People swarmed Romford high street as shops reopened their doors for the first time since before Christmas.

Queues lined the pavements outside charity shops and people sat outside cafes and pubs, despite the turbulent weather.

Waiting in line for Primark, 15-year-old friends Rose Williams and Maisy Kilden said they felt happy to be out shopping together and relieved things were becoming more normal.

“I haven’t bought new clothes in ages, so I’m excited,” Rose said.

Maisy added: “Primark has got everything in there, and it’s so cheap.”



