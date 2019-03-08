Search

Rainham day service for people with disabilities bowls a strike with skittle art

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 September 2019

Adults at the Avelon Road Centre in Rainham have been using recycled materials to transform disused bowling skittles into works of art. Picture: Havering Council

People with disabilities have been recycling bowling skittles into unique works of art at a Rainham day service.

Adults at the Avelon Road Centre in Avelon Road have been using recycled materials to transform disused bowling skittles into Daleks, horse jockeys, penguins and many more creative designs.

Run by Havering Council, the day service offers creative activities and experiences for adults with learning disabilities.

The centres next challenge is to create a 2D life size version of the Mayor of Havering.

With materials provided by Jerram Falkus Construction LTD, the skittle is due to go on display at the town hall this week.

Councillor Jason Frost, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "It's wonderful to highlight projects like these as they make such a big difference to the lives of people who use the centre.

"The inventive use of resources to create such valuable experiences and high quality art really demonstrates the outstanding work being undertaken at Avelon Road Centre."

