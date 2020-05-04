Search

People line streets to applaud woman who died after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 04 May 2020

People clap as the coffin of Frances Nolan is carried outside her home in Elm Park Avenue. Picture: Nolan family

People clap as the coffin of Frances Nolan is carried outside her home in Elm Park Avenue. Picture: Nolan family

Nolan family

Residents lined the streets of Elm Park to pay tribute to a woman who died after contracting coronavirus.

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan familyFrances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Frances Nolan, 82, passed away last month and a service was held on Thursday, April 23 at South Essex Crematorium.

People came out onto the pavements and applauded as her coffin was carried into a hearse outside her home in Elm Park Avenue.

Her daughter Julie Nolan-Day said the tributes continued along Abbs Cross Lane and on to the crematorium in Upminster.

Frances, who had five children, worked as a carer and helped out at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Hornchurch.

She was also involved with St Alban Church in Elm Park.

Julie said: “We would like to thank her neighbours and all the community for coming out for our mum - it has brought us comfort in our sadness.”

She added the family is planning a memorial service to celebrate Frances’ life after the coronavirus crisis.

