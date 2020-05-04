People line streets to applaud woman who died after contracting coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 04 May 2020
Nolan family
Residents lined the streets of Elm Park to pay tribute to a woman who died after contracting coronavirus.
Frances Nolan, 82, passed away last month and a service was held on Thursday, April 23 at South Essex Crematorium.
People came out onto the pavements and applauded as her coffin was carried into a hearse outside her home in Elm Park Avenue.
Her daughter Julie Nolan-Day said the tributes continued along Abbs Cross Lane and on to the crematorium in Upminster.
Frances, who had five children, worked as a carer and helped out at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Hornchurch.
She was also involved with St Alban Church in Elm Park.
Julie said: “We would like to thank her neighbours and all the community for coming out for our mum - it has brought us comfort in our sadness.”
She added the family is planning a memorial service to celebrate Frances’ life after the coronavirus crisis.
