Pensioner airlifted to hospital after falling from Hornchurch window

Chestnut Glen, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital this morning after falling from a window.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 8.20am, Tuesday, August 6, to reports of an injured man who had fallen from a first floor window in Chestnut Glen, Hornchurch.

Officers, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance attended and found the man in his 70s suffering from head injuries.

Police await an update on his condition.

His next of kin have been informed.