Police on the hunt for bike-riding thug who robbed 70-year-old woman of her handbag in Harold Wood

PUBLISHED: 09:38 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 20 December 2019

Harold Wood Station. Photo: Steve Poston

Harold Wood Station. Photo: Steve Poston

Archant

Police are hunting a ruthless thief who pushed a 70-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag outside Harold Wood Station yesterday.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were investigating after being called to Station Road at 3.16pm on Thursday, December 19, to reports of a robbery.

She added: "A suspect on a push bike rode past the victim, pulled her to the ground and stole her handbag before leaving the scene.

"The woman was injured during the incident and was taken to hospital, where her condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"Her family have been informed."

Harold Wood's Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "An incident has taken place on The Avenue, Harold Wood [sic] close to the library.

"Can all residents that live down Queens Park Road please check your CCTV at around 1515 hours for a male on a bicycle.

"If you have anything please call on 0208 721 2509. Thank you."

There have been no arrests.

Enquiries continue.

