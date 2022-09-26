Updated
Pedestrian in hospital after car crash in Romford
Published: 10:50 AM September 26, 2022
Updated: 2:31 PM September 26, 2022
A pedestrian has been taken to a major trauma centre after a crash in Romford this morning.
The Met Police were called to Mawney Road, at the junction with the A12, at just after 6am today (September 26).
It was reported that a car and pedestrian had been involved in a collision.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene.
Paramedics treated one person and took them to a major trauma centre.
The Met Police said they are in a serious, but not life-threatening, condition.
The road is currently closed while officers deal with the incident.