Pedestrian in hospital after car crash in Romford

Franki Berry

Published: 10:50 AM September 26, 2022
Updated: 2:31 PM September 26, 2022
Two men were taken to Queen's Hospital after a van overturned on the A13 this morning

The London Ambulance Service attended the scene - Credit: Archant

A pedestrian has been taken to a major trauma centre after a crash in Romford this morning.

The Met Police were called to Mawney Road, at the junction with the A12, at just after 6am today (September 26). 

It was reported that a car and pedestrian had been involved in a collision. 

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene.

Paramedics treated one person and took them to a major trauma centre.

The Met Police said they are in a serious, but not life-threatening, condition. 

The road is currently closed while officers deal with the incident. 

