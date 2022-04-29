Unison raised concerns about the working conditions of school staff such as teachers and caretakers - Credit: PA

Workers in Havering’s public sector are experiencing unprecedented levels of burnout thanks to a combination of staff cuts, Covid and work-related stress.

That is the message from Unison, which represents around 2,500 workers in Havering’s public sector and has raised concerns about the working conditions and job security of its members across the borough.

Cuts to staff numbers - such as Havering Council’s voluntary redundancy scheme and its intention on removing 400 roles - is one area highlighted as loading extra stress onto workers as they either worry about their own jobs or covering those lost.

The council has previously said that it needs to make £13m in savings, £7m of which would come from job cuts.

“This will be done by not filling vacant posts, reducing the number of consultants and agency staff and offering voluntary release to those who wish to leave,” said Havering Council leader Damian White.

Those seeking redundancy will be asked to explain how their work will get done, he added.

Unison also raised cutting of staff roles from schools, particularly given many working in them had to put themselves at risk during the pandemic.

Gabby Lawler, Havering Unison branch secretary, said: “School and council staff went above and beyond for our community during the pandemic. In many circumstances, they risked their lives going out to work at the peak of infection rates so that vital services supporting vulnerable residents could keep running."

Gabby Lawler, Havering Unison branch secretary - Credit: Unison

She added: “If the council and the government are serious about looking after their staff, they need to offer a real-terms, above-inflation pay rise now. They also need to offer real solutions to some of the other serious problems facing staff at work – tackling crippling workloads, rising stress and a proper hybrid working policy would be a start.

“This is the very least staff deserve after everything they did for our borough during the pandemic.”

A Havering Council spokesperson said: “Annual pay increases are negotiated nationally for all local authorities.

“Last month, trade unions agreed a 1.75 per cent pay increase for staff for the 2021/22 period, which will be backdated in this month’s paycheques.”

On the council's staff cuts, they added: “The council has needed to make £13 million in savings for this year’s budget, which has included reducing the number of posts at the council.

"We have been working with all of our services to introduce new, more effective ways of working – these include flexible hours, introducing new technology to streamline processes, and working more collaboratively between services to ensure staff can continue to provide vital public services without compromising themselves.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that public sector pay is competitive and fair to both staff and the taxpayer.

“The civil service pay remit guidance published in March recognises the challenges of the increased cost of living, while balancing the need for sustainable public finances. This guidance will inform departmental pay negotiations.”

Wider work and employment in Havering

Havering boasts strong employment rates when compared to a London-wide average, but the number of people in professional or senior roles is low.

According to the Havering Data Intelligence Hub, which pulls information from sources including the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and various government departments, the overall employment rate for Havering residents was 81pc between 2012 and 2021, more than 6pc higher than the 74.8pc recorded for London as a whole.

However, the data also shows that residents’ average annual salaries are less, with full-time men earning £37,722 and women £31,237, compared to the London average of £40,036 and £34,946.

Havering also records higher percentages of workers involved in skilled trades and administrative and secretarial roles, with less in jobs as managers, directors and senior professionals.

A council spokesperson said: “Havering has a diverse workforce across the borough, with a strong mix of skilled tradespeople and office-based roles.

“Havering has previously been called the start-up capital of London, and boasts the highest levels of self-employment in the capital, with a higher-than-average small business survival rate.”

Bentley

Despite being just 21 years of age, Bentley Howard has already worked in several areas around the country as an electrician.

Bentley Howard - Credit: Ben Lynch

Having moved back to Rainham recently after spending time in Clapton-on-Sea, Colchester, and a stint up north, he said this is where he has found work the best.

“I’ve lived in quite a few places, and this is the best place to get paid so far,” he said.

As well as the pay, Bentley said the range of opportunities is good, saying there is a “lot more everything” for locals to do for work.

Chantelle

Currently in a role as a dispenser at Pharma Aesthetics, Chantelle, who did not want to give her surname, said that working in Rainham has its good and its bad points.

Chantelle - Credit: Ben Lynch

While praising the sense of community in the town, the majority of whom she said are “absolutely delightful”, she said there needs to be more opportunities for local people.

She said: “If they publicised it [the town centre] more, then people would get more opportunities to use things."

The focus, she believes, needs to be on more businesses, rather than more homes, to help promote further working opportunities in the area.

Andre

Currently still a student at a nearby college, Andre Katongomara, 18, said when he looks ahead to working, he thinks Rainham has an element of variation in what it can offer.

Andre Katongomara - Credit: Ben Lynch

“I’m not sure about the range, but I’m sure you could work at Tesco, or if you get into construction. There’s a lot of construction going on around here,” he said.

Studying subjects including English and business studies, Andre added that when considering his own future, he will probably start off getting a job locally.

However, he admits that “later on, I’ll probably find somewhere else”.