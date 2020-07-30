Search

Dressmaker to the stars raises £2,000 for Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 July 2020

Dressmaker to the stars Patricia Flavell - pictured with Michelle Gower from Saint Francis Hospice - has raised £2,000 for the hospice charity by donating the proceeds of a face mask sale. Picture: St Francis Hospice

Dressmaker to the stars Patricia Flavell - pictured with Michelle Gower from Saint Francis Hospice - has raised £2,000 for the hospice charity by donating the proceeds of a face mask sale. Picture: St Francis Hospice

Archant

Dressmaker to the stars Patricia Flavell has raised £2,000 for Saint Francis Hospice by donating the proceeds of a face mask sale to the charity.

Patricia, a dressmaker since the age of 17, once boasted Dame Shirley Bassey amongst her clients.

Patricia, now 80, decided to apply her talents to the essential task of sewing face coverings for Upminster residents.

You may also want to watch:

Within two hours of advertising online, she had received more than 200 orders, raising £2,000 in the process.

Patricia is all too aware of how important the hospice in Havering-atte-Bower is to the local area. She said: “I’ve heard nothing but great things about what the hospice does, so we must do our bit to keep it going.”

Alongside sewing 950 masks over 475 hours, Patricia also donated a number of free masks to local care homes.

To donate to the hospice, please visit sfh.org.uk/nurse.

