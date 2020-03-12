Search

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford's Queen's Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:38 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 12 March 2020

A patient with the coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

A patient with the coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Steve Poston

Queen's Hospital has announced the first death of Covid-19 in Havering.

This marks the tenth death of coronavirus in the UK, with the country seeing its largest day-on-day increase in the number of cases since the outbreak began, as cases went from 456 to 590 on Thursday March 12.

Tony Chambers, interim chief executive, for Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust said:'We can confirm that a patient, who was in her sixties, and who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died at Queen's Hospital. She had been very unwell with significant other health conditions.

'Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family at what is undoubtedly a very distressing time.

'We ask that the family's privacy is respected'.

The prime minister is holding an emergency Cobra meeting where ministers are expected to agree to move into the 'delay' stage of the process. Moving to delay would mean social distancing measures could be brought in, such as restricting public gatherings and issuing more widespread advice to stay at home.

