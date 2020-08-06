Search

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

PUBLISHED: 12:16 06 August 2020

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Part of Romford town centre is closed after a man fell from a height.

South Street, between Market Place and Primark, has been cordoned off while police investigate the incident.

Emergency services were called at 6am this morning to reports of a man falling from a height in South Street.

The man, aged in his fifties, was taken to a major trauma unit.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are on scene working to establish the circumstances and enquiries continue.

