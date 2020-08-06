Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building
PUBLISHED: 12:16 06 August 2020
Ken Mears
Part of Romford town centre is closed after a man fell from a height.
South Street, between Market Place and Primark, has been cordoned off while police investigate the incident.
Emergency services were called at 6am this morning to reports of a man falling from a height in South Street.
The man, aged in his fifties, was taken to a major trauma unit.
His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing.
Officers are on scene working to establish the circumstances and enquiries continue.
