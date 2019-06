Video

Baby swans trapped in Hornchurch storm drain rescued by Havering Council parks protection officers

Havering's parks protection service rescued cygnets from a storm drain in Tyle Common. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Cute baby swans were rescued by parks protection officers this afternoon after they got trapped in a storm drain.

After hearing distressing chirps coming from the drain, the officers saw four cygnets were stuck, unable to swim back to their parents so did everything they could to help them out.

Watch the full video to see what happened.