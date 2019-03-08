Search

Romford's Parklands Junior School 'incredibly honoured' to receive special award from Mayor of London

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 October 2019

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

The outstanding performance of one Romford junior school has seen it scoop a prestigious award from the Mayor of London.

Parklands Junior School in Havering Road was honoured for its work to reduce educational inequality and achieve exceptional results for children who were previously behind in their studies at a special Schools for Success awards ceremony.

Taking place at City Hall on Friday, September 27, the ceremony saw headteacher Julie Wilson and acting headteacher Julie Wilson receive the award from deputy mayor for education and childcare Joanne McCartney.

Parklands has been recognised for its excellent work in helping to raise whole school attainment and in particular for its achievements in progressing the learning of low-achieving pupils, putting the school amongst the top 3pc of schools in England.

Only 6pc of schools in London qualified for the Schools for Success programme.

Parklands' acting headteacher Scott Stevens said the entire school community was "incredibly honoured" to have its hard work recognised.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'd like to congratulate the staff of Parklands Junior School for their excellent work.

"Schools for Success was created to celebrate the difference that teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and governors are making every day to support children and reduce inequalities, and this school's inclusive and supportive learning environment is a great example of this.

"London has the best schools and teachers in the country, and by working together we can make sure that no young Londoner is left behind."

