St Helens Court petitions for more residents only parking spaces
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
A consultation has been launched about new parking permits in Rainham - but residents aren't happy with the plans.
After many years campaigning for parking regulation on the Rainham estate, Councillor Jeff Tucker says this is a significant victory.
The estate has had issues with parking being occupied by non-residents due to St Helens Court road not being council-owned.
For some time, the estate has had gates, with keys for residents only, but Cllr Tucker said it has not prevented a lack of parking spaces.
The council has now gained control of the road but issues are still persisting.
You may also want to watch:
Although the official consultation ran from August to September last year, residents have started a petition asking for more spaces before a final decision is made.
The current plan offers resident-only parking from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6.30pm, disabled parking bays, motorcycle parking and pay and display for non residents.
Most Read
- 1 Havering welcomes more than 400 new vaccine volunteers in one month
- 2 Cranham home damaged after fire caused by 'hot works', brigade says
- 3 'They might break our window but not our community spirit'
- 4 What are the 4 stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?
- 5 More Redbridge and Havering people vaccinated than anywhere else in east London
- 6 Harold Hill aid group says development plans will ruin deerly loved area
- 7 Three held after police carry out drugs warrant in South Hornchurch
- 8 Letters: Ben Cohen, housing, vaccine, Brexit and St George's
- 9 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
- 10 St Helens Court petitions for more residents only parking spaces
Some St Helens Court residents say the plan does not offer enough spaces.
The current plan is for around 40 spaces but Cllr Tucker says that residents would like 56 - one for each flat.
He said: "We've always had a nightmare because others parked in the St Helens parking spaces, with vehicles blocking entrance.
"We do need restrictions and rules - residents raised concerns with not enough spaces in the new plans, getting this far is an achievement but I think council can accommodate by juggling a few more issues to have stop the overcrowded parking blocking the road."
He is due to meet with cabinet member for housing Councillor Joshua Chapman, as well as leader Councillor Damian White and other, to "finalise discussions" and sad he is optimistic that will reach an agreement.