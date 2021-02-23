News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

St Helens Court petitions for more residents only parking spaces

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 7:00 AM February 23, 2021   
St Helens Court residents came together to oppose the controlled parking permit plans.

St Helens Court residents came together to oppose the controlled parking permit plans. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A consultation has been launched about new parking permits in  Rainham - but residents aren't happy with the plans.

After many years campaigning for parking regulation on the Rainham estate, Councillor Jeff Tucker says this is a significant victory.

The estate has had issues with parking being occupied by non-residents due to St Helens Court road not being council-owned.

For some time, the estate has had gates, with keys for residents only, but Cllr Tucker said it has not prevented a lack of parking spaces.

RESIDENTS FROM ST HELENS COURT RAINHAM OPPOSE CONTROLLED PARKING PERMITS CLLR JEFF TUCKER CONTACT 0

St Helens Court has had problems with overcrowding in the car park since at least 2000. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The council has now gained control of the road but issues are still persisting.

You may also want to watch:

Although the official consultation ran from August to September last year, residents have started a petition asking for more spaces before a final decision is made.

The current plan offers resident-only parking from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6.30pm, disabled parking bays, motorcycle parking and pay and display for non residents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Havering welcomes more than 400 new vaccine volunteers in one month
  2. 2 Cranham home damaged after fire caused by 'hot works', brigade says
  3. 3 'They might break our window but not our community spirit'
  1. 4 What are the 4 stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?
  2. 5 More Redbridge and Havering people vaccinated than anywhere else in east London
  3. 6 Harold Hill aid group says development plans will ruin deerly loved area
  4. 7 Three held after police carry out drugs warrant in South Hornchurch
  5. 8 Letters: Ben Cohen, housing, vaccine, Brexit and St George's
  6. 9 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  7. 10 St Helens Court petitions for more residents only parking spaces

Some St Helens Court residents say the plan does not offer enough spaces.

The current plan is for around 40 spaces but Cllr Tucker says that residents would like 56 - one for each flat.

RESIDENTS AT ST HELENS COURT RAINHAM OPPOSSE CONTROLLED PARKING /PERMITS CLLR JEFF TUCKER 07908 790

Residents signed a petition to ask for more spaces. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

He said: "We've always had a nightmare because others parked in the St Helens parking spaces, with vehicles blocking entrance.

"We do need restrictions and rules - residents raised concerns with not enough spaces in the new plans, getting this far is an achievement but I think council can accommodate by juggling a few more issues to have stop the overcrowded parking blocking the road." 

He is due to meet with cabinet member for housing Councillor Joshua Chapman, as well as leader Councillor Damian White and other, to "finalise discussions" and sad he is optimistic that will reach an agreement.  

Rainham News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Havering Town Hall

Havering Council

Havering residents to face council tax increase

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Colin Naylor arrives at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London accused of causing the electrocution of se

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Electrician cleared of manslaughter but guilty of health and safety breach

Tom Ambrose

person
Reshmee Mayekar

Queen's Hospital | Exclusive

Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman

Tom Ambrose

person
Dr Anil Mehta administers a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at YMCA Romford.

Coronavirus

Homeless people receive Covid vaccine at YMCA Romford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus