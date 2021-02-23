St Helens Court petitions for more residents only parking spaces

Published: 7:00 AM February 23, 2021

St Helens Court residents came together to oppose the controlled parking permit plans. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A consultation has been launched about new parking permits in Rainham - but residents aren't happy with the plans.

After many years campaigning for parking regulation on the Rainham estate, Councillor Jeff Tucker says this is a significant victory.

The estate has had issues with parking being occupied by non-residents due to St Helens Court road not being council-owned.

For some time, the estate has had gates, with keys for residents only, but Cllr Tucker said it has not prevented a lack of parking spaces.

St Helens Court has had problems with overcrowding in the car park since at least 2000. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The council has now gained control of the road but issues are still persisting.

You may also want to watch:

Although the official consultation ran from August to September last year, residents have started a petition asking for more spaces before a final decision is made.

The current plan offers resident-only parking from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6.30pm, disabled parking bays, motorcycle parking and pay and display for non residents.

Some St Helens Court residents say the plan does not offer enough spaces.

The current plan is for around 40 spaces but Cllr Tucker says that residents would like 56 - one for each flat.

Residents signed a petition to ask for more spaces. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

He said: "We've always had a nightmare because others parked in the St Helens parking spaces, with vehicles blocking entrance.

"We do need restrictions and rules - residents raised concerns with not enough spaces in the new plans, getting this far is an achievement but I think council can accommodate by juggling a few more issues to have stop the overcrowded parking blocking the road."

He is due to meet with cabinet member for housing Councillor Joshua Chapman, as well as leader Councillor Damian White and other, to "finalise discussions" and sad he is optimistic that will reach an agreement.