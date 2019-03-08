Search

First Step parents raise £1,900 for charity with 'fantastic' 80s night

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 May 2019

Sera Turkdogan hosted an 80s night in Hornchurch on Sunday, May 5 to raise funds for First Step. Picture: Adele Wood

Sera Turkdogan hosted an 80s night in Hornchurch on Sunday, May 5 to raise funds for First Step. Picture: Adele Wood

Archant

Residents dressed in bright 80s clothing for a night to help raise funds for a Hornchurch charity.

Sera Turkdogan hosted an 80s night on Sunday, May 5 in aid of First Step, a charity that supports youngsters with disabilities.

The Hornchurch charity in Tangmere Crescent is at risk of closure due to financial difficulties.

Speaking about her son, Sera said: "Aiden has a respiratory condition and social communication delay. He received so much love and support from First Step, that it only felt right that we got involved in the Save First Step campaign and gave a little something back."

The event at Pandora's Wine Bar in Hornchurch raised £1,987 for the charity.

"It was amazing to see party goers making the effort and dressing up in 80's fancy dress," said Sera.

"Kenny [Sera's partner and DJ for the event] and I are blown away with everyone's generosity, from local businesses who donated their services as prizes, to everyone who attended and donated money towards our fundraiser.

"Although, what we have raised won't solve First Step's problems over night, we'd like to think it is a step in the right direction in helping them to avoid closure."

