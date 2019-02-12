Search

‘Today is the best day ever’ Parents of Isla Caton announce she is cancer free

PUBLISHED: 11:51 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 01 March 2019

Isla Caton celebrating her birthday with family and friends before going to Spain for treatment.

Isla Caton celebrating her birthday with family and friends before going to Spain for treatment.

Archant

The parents of five-year-old Isla Caton from Hornchurch have said ‘today is the best day ever’ after they got the news she is cancer free.

Isla Caton and Mark Noble. Photo: West Ham UnitedIsla Caton and Mark Noble. Photo: West Ham United

The family have been in Barcelona since August, where Isla has been receiving specialist treatment for her rare-form of cancer - neuroblastoma.

Isla was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in March last year, and after nearly two years of chemotherapy and radiotherapy she is now finally cancer free and in remission.

This morning they tweeted “We have just received the most amazing news - we can confirm that Islas treatment has worked and she is now completely cancer free and in remission. We are completely overwhelmed and cannot thank you enough for the continuous support throughout Islas journey.”

Her mum Nicola told the Recorder: “I can’t stop crying it’s the best day of my whole life”

“We’ve still got a while to go till it’s finished but please god we will get her home cancer free.”

