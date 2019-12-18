Parents invited to join Havering Council's free teenager parenting course

Parents of teenagers who feel like they might need a few tips are invited to join a new eight-week course being run by Havering Council.

Living with Teenagers, a new free course, will provide parents with children aged 12-16 years with practical tips to deal with issues such as challenging behaviour, handling emotions and protecting them from risk.

Starting on January 20, it will be jointly led by Havering Council staff and parent volunteers, who will have the opportunity to gain a certificate.

Councillor Robert Benham, the borough's cabinet Member for education, children and families, said: "This is a great opportunity for parents and carers to get advice and training from other parents about the issues that they're facing while trying to raise a teenage child.

"Because parents volunteer to help lead the courses, other parents feel that they are speaking to someone they can relate to and feel there is less fear of them being judged."

For more information contact danielle.cumming@havering.gov.uk or 07970 727212.