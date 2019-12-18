Search

Advanced search

Parents invited to join Havering Council's free teenager parenting course

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 December 2019

Stock picture of a parent and child. Picture: PA

Stock picture of a parent and child. Picture: PA

Archant

Parents of teenagers who feel like they might need a few tips are invited to join a new eight-week course being run by Havering Council.

Living with Teenagers, a new free course, will provide parents with children aged 12-16 years with practical tips to deal with issues such as challenging behaviour, handling emotions and protecting them from risk.

You may also want to watch:

Starting on January 20, it will be jointly led by Havering Council staff and parent volunteers, who will have the opportunity to gain a certificate.

Councillor Robert Benham, the borough's cabinet Member for education, children and families, said: "This is a great opportunity for parents and carers to get advice and training from other parents about the issues that they're facing while trying to raise a teenage child.

"Because parents volunteer to help lead the courses, other parents feel that they are speaking to someone they can relate to and feel there is less fear of them being judged."

For more information contact danielle.cumming@havering.gov.uk or 07970 727212.

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Havering duo pick up pentathlon golds

Havering's Stephanie Okoro on the South of England podium (pic Florence Okoro)

Velocity Trophy: Bracknell Town 2 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Yarrow blames poor game management for Old Cooperians’ defeat to Upminster

Old Cooperians RFC vs Mavericks RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Parents invited to join Havering Council’s free teenager parenting course

Stock picture of a parent and child. Picture: PA

Crossrail: Mayor of London apologises for delays as bosses reveal £18billion project won’t need more cash

An Elizabeth line train at the Crossrail depot between Ilford and Seven Kings. Picture: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists