Parents fundraise through Co-op community project for new roof for Romford school’s swimming pool

Children from Rise Park Academy fundraising for a roof to be built over the outside pool at the school, pictured with Co-op staff Claire Saunders and Ash Lazenby Archant

Parents are working together to fundraise for a roof to be built over a school’s outdoor swimming pool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Parent, Teacher and Friends, Association (PTFA), made of parents whose children go to Rise Park Academy, Annan Way, Romford, are trying to raise enough money for a new swimming pool roof to ensure pupils can swim all year round.

Member of the PTFA and mum-of-two Karen Alexander, said: “It will be amazing for both the pupils at the school and the community generally to be able to go swimming at any time of year.

“My children won’t be there anymore by the time the roof is built but it’s not just about who’s there now but who will want to use it in the future.

“Not everyone can afford swimming lessons so this will be really beneficial for a lot of people, to be able to use it for more than just a few months every 12 months.”

Last year, Karen was successful in applying to make the swimming pool become a Co-op Community project of the store in Moray Way, Rise Park.

To be able to make a donation to the new roof, residents will need a Co-op card which can be purchased for £1.

Once you have logged into your account online, you can pick which cause you wish to support in your area.

When you have chosen the swimming pool as your chosen charity, whenever you buy Co-op branded products from the shop and staff scan your card, 1per cent of the amount you spend is given to the cause.

Head of school infants at Rise Park Academy Rachel Robinson said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to raise the funds, to enable both schools and the local community to use the swimming pool throughout the year.

“We thank the PTFA at Rise Park Academy for the incredible work that they doing to support this project.

“This is such a worthwhile cause and the Co-op Local Community Fund has made it possible for us to make this project a reality.”