Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Parents fundraise through Co-op community project for new roof for Romford school’s swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 March 2019

Children from Rise Park Academy fundraising for a roof to be built over the outside pool at the school, pictured with Co-op staff Claire Saunders and Ash Lazenby

Children from Rise Park Academy fundraising for a roof to be built over the outside pool at the school, pictured with Co-op staff Claire Saunders and Ash Lazenby

Archant

Parents are working together to fundraise for a roof to be built over a school’s outdoor swimming pool.

The Parent, Teacher and Friends, Association (PTFA), made of parents whose children go to Rise Park Academy, Annan Way, Romford, are trying to raise enough money for a new swimming pool roof to ensure pupils can swim all year round.

Member of the PTFA and mum-of-two Karen Alexander, said: “It will be amazing for both the pupils at the school and the community generally to be able to go swimming at any time of year.

“My children won’t be there anymore by the time the roof is built but it’s not just about who’s there now but who will want to use it in the future.

“Not everyone can afford swimming lessons so this will be really beneficial for a lot of people, to be able to use it for more than just a few months every 12 months.”

Last year, Karen was successful in applying to make the swimming pool become a Co-op Community project of the store in Moray Way, Rise Park.

To be able to make a donation to the new roof, residents will need a Co-op card which can be purchased for £1.

Once you have logged into your account online, you can pick which cause you wish to support in your area.

When you have chosen the swimming pool as your chosen charity, whenever you buy Co-op branded products from the shop and staff scan your card, 1per cent of the amount you spend is given to the cause.

Head of school infants at Rise Park Academy Rachel Robinson said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to raise the funds, to enable both schools and the local community to use the swimming pool throughout the year.

“We thank the PTFA at Rise Park Academy for the incredible work that they doing to support this project.

“This is such a worthwhile cause and the Co-op Local Community Fund has made it possible for us to make this project a reality.”

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Banham-Scott bags korfball bronze at BUCS

Stephen Banham-Scott celebrates winning korfball bronze with Nottingham University at the BUCS National Championships

Campion face blank Saturday

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Old Cooperians take the weekend off

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Taylor lays into Daggers side after dismal defeat away to Havant ends unbeaten run

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists