Join in our Zoom meeting with parents to discuss the first week back at school

We’re inviting Havering parents and teachers to join a Zoom meeting with reporters to discuss any concerns, issues or challenges from the first week back at school.

Did you think children followed social distancing? Were you satisfied that your child was safe? Did you keep your child at home? The Recorder wants to hear from you!

The meeting will be at 2pm on Thursday June 4.

Please email romfordnewsdesk@archant.co.uk to participate ahead of Thursday to receive a Zoom code.