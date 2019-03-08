Search

Royal Mail's parcel postboxes rolled out across Havering

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 October 2019

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

© SWNS

Parcel postboxes have been unveiled in locations across east London, including Romford, Harold Hill, Elm Park and Hornchurch.

The launch of parcels postboxes across the UK will see Royal Mail convert existing meter boxes to accept parcels posted in the same way that letters are today.

In Romford, boxes can be found in South Street, Western Road and Romford Station.

They can also be found in Elm Park, Collier Row, Fairview Industrial Estate in Rainham and Ashton Road in Harold Hill.

The initiative follows a successful trial of the boxes in 2018 and the postboxes will include a wider aperture and secure design.

This is the first time parcel postboxes have been widely introduced in the UK, and the launch represents the first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago.

The change means that small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way that they currently post a letter.

Customers will also be able to post some return parcels at any time, seven days a week.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail said: "The introduction of parcel postboxes in central, east and greater London means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

"The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours."

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

