Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police Met Police

Teenager Jodie Chesney died from a single stab wound to the back, and paramedics stopped at an Esso garage in Ilford to try to save her life, an inquest heard today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walthamstow Coroner's Court Walthamstow Coroner's Court

Opening the inquest into the death of the 17-year-old from Dagenham – who was stabbed in a park just off St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill on March 1 – assistant coroner Ian Wade said he would adjourn any inquest to await the outcome of a trial.

Speaking today (April 2) at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court, a coroner’s officer confirmed Jodie was “socialising with friends in a park when she received a single stab wound to the back”.

She added ambulance services taking Jodie to hospital stopped at the Esso garage in Ilford to work on her. She sadly died there at 10.26pm.

The coroner’s officer said: “A post-mortem was carried out on March 3 and her family later carried out formal identification.

“They are aware of the inquest today but will not be attending.”

It was said cause of death was determined as shock and haemorrhage and a single stab wound to the back.

Mr Wade said: “Jodie was 17 and died an unnatural death.

“In those circumstances I am satisfied an inquest is required.

“The reality is certain persons have been charged with her murder, and I would adjourn any inquest to await the outcome of the trial.

“It is unlikely any inquest will ever be needed.”

The inquest was adjourned until further notice.