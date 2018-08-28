Paralysed personal trainer to challenge himself to Vitality Big Half marathon for Romford’s YMCA

Michael Jelly-Mead, 27, will be taking on the Vitality Big Half marathon in aid of Romford's YMCA Thames Gateway. Michael Jelly-Mead

A 27-year-old personal trainer who was left paralysed from the chest down is getting ready to take on a half marathon for charity.

Michael Jelly-Mead will be taking part in the Vitality Big Half, an inclusive mass participation event which aims to cater for runners of all abilities, including those with disabilities.

In 2008 when he was just 17, Michael suffered from an unknown virus that left him mostly paralysed and with a severe visual impairment.

To build up his upper body strength, he joined the gym at YMCA Thames Gateway in Romford.

Since then, he has qualified as a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

Michael wants to give something back to the YMCA and so will be taking on the challenge for the Romford charity in March.

Michael said: “I love to challenge myself, so why not take up a challenge to raise funds for an organisation that gave me my first opportunity in life since becoming wheelchair bound, and support the work they do.”

To make a donation, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MichaelJellyMead