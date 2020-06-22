Search

Advanced search

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

PUBLISHED: 16:15 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 22 June 2020

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Google

Asylum seekers could be temporarily housed at a Hornchurch hotel to help curb the spread of coronavirus, the Home Office has confirmed.

The move is part of a nationwide programme to move asylum seekers from their current accommodation to more spacious ones for families in order to help reduce infections.

The asylum seekers expected to stay at the Palms Hotel - currently unoccupied and being renovated - are not those who have newly arrived in the UK and the hotel is not being used as a quarantine centre. The hotel has a capacity of 139.

The hotel’s manager said that at the moment, they are expected to stay for a few days at a time as a temporary measure.

Neither the hotel nor the Home Office have confirmed a date or the number of asylum seekers to arrive.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This is a temporary arrangement given that across the system, asylum seekers have not vacated their accommodation to stop the spread of coronavirus, meaning more spaces have been needed to ensure that social distancing and public health guidance can be followed. We would like to acknowledge the work of local authorities and thank them for their help.”

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson added that the Home Office has introduced a range of measures to support asylum seekers who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak who would otherwise be destitute without the accommodation, while their asylum applications are considered.

Those who would ordinarily would have their support stopped because their claim has been rejected will remain accommodated and supported.

Accommodation providers have been sourcing additional capacity to meet growing demand and this temporary measure and will be reviewed at the end of June in line with public health guidance.

All asylum seekers in temporary accommodation have been given guidance in their native language relating to hygiene, washing hands, social distancing, coronavirus symptoms and what to do if they become symptomatic.

Leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White and Conservative MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell have written open letters to the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, claiming that local authorities had not been sufficiently consulted about the plans for the hotel.

They also claim that the location of the hotel “presents risks” and hasn’t been properly addressed or assessed.

Cllr White said that the first the council heard of the plan was from a junior member of staff who received an email about it on Thursday (June 18).

He urged the Home Secretary to review the decision “as a matter of urgency” adding that Havering has “done their bit” in receiving many asylum seekers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘Keep dogs on lead’ plea as Harold Hill fawns face an early struggle to survive

Smiling for the camera: The deer from Dagnam Park begin to settle in the estates. Picture: Andy Boorman

Hornchurch GP warns of a second public health crisis, amidst NHS fears over non-Covid backlog

Dr Ben Molyneux, Sessional GP Committee Chairman for the British Medical Association (BMA), has called for guidance as the NHS faces a likely backlog of non-Covid patients. Picture: Hornchurch Healthcare General Practice

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Heritage: ‘Temporary’ Gallows Corner is 50 years old

The flyover was only supposed to last for 15 years. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘Keep dogs on lead’ plea as Harold Hill fawns face an early struggle to survive

Smiling for the camera: The deer from Dagnam Park begin to settle in the estates. Picture: Andy Boorman

Hornchurch GP warns of a second public health crisis, amidst NHS fears over non-Covid backlog

Dr Ben Molyneux, Sessional GP Committee Chairman for the British Medical Association (BMA), has called for guidance as the NHS faces a likely backlog of non-Covid patients. Picture: Hornchurch Healthcare General Practice

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Heritage: ‘Temporary’ Gallows Corner is 50 years old

The flyover was only supposed to last for 15 years. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Moyes praises West Ham youngster Rice for his display in defence

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Team GB celebrate Olympic Day to get nation active

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

West Ham manager Moyes is hoping Ngakia chooses to stay amid Liverpool interest

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Coronavirus: England cricketers to pay key worker tribute

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Declan Rice says West Ham have no time to feel sorry for themselves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.