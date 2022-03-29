Paige went missing from the Romford area on Thursday - March 24 - Credit: Met Police

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old child who disappeared five days ago.

Paige, who lives in Romford, went missing last Thursday (March 24).

She is thought to be in Southend, Leigh-on-Sea or Tottenham, according to Scotland Yard.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 22MIS009897.