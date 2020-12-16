'I'm furious' - Upminster Taproom owner says Tier 3 move punishes hospitality industry

Interview

Published: 5:00 PM December 16, 2020

Upminster Taproom co-owners Bob Knowles and Caroline Sheldon - pictured prior to the pandemic - have had to close their business at short notice following London's move into Tier 3. - Credit: Archant

The owner of Upminster Taproom is "furious" at how the hospitality industry has been treated under the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Caroline Sheldon - who runs the Taproom alongside husband Bob Knowles - has hit out at the short notice pubs and restaurants were given to close ahead of London moving into Tier 3 on Wednesday (December 16).

She's clear that her issue doesn't lie with the imposition of stricter rules, but with what she considers a targeting of her industry: “If it was a full lockdown I’d understand, but it’s only restaurants and pubs really that have to close. We're being punished.”

London's move into the strictest tier was confirmed on Monday (December 14), leaving scant time for Caroline and Bob to prepare.

This affects everything. Both food - the pub had started serving food to comply with the substantial meal requirement - and beer will be wasted.

Caroline explains that, as of the final day of trading, there were 40 barrels of beer in stock. With cask ales only lasting a month, huge wastage is inevitable: "We're literally pouring money down the drain."

Customers in the Upminster Taproom on the final night of trading - December 15 - before London moved into Tier 3 restrictions. - Credit: Upminster Taproom

Staff have also lost their income on minimal notice; prior to coronavirus, Caroline and Bob employed five people. The two that remain now don't have jobs to go to.

She is keen to stress that this isn't about being under restrictions - she is high-risk - but about the constant changes imposed on hospitality: "We have done everything that we’ve been told to do - close at 10, serve food - and this is how we are repaid."

She questions the wisdom of closing pubs and restaurants while schools remain open. This is not a criticism of schools; Caroline simply believes that any place or institution where the virus is prevalent should be closed.

Were that to happen, the hospitality industry wouldn't feel so singled out: "Where's the evidence that pubs and restaurants are doing the most damage?"

Speaking to the Recorder just before last orders, Caroline's voice is tinged with sadness. Above all, she's worried for her customers: "People are losing out on community, this will really impact them."

With the post-Christmas prospects little brighter, Caroline fears the taproom may not reopen until March.