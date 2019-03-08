A12 junction: Overturned lorry at Brook Street Roundabout causes long traffic delays

Drivers are being told to expect long traffic queues after a lorry has overturned at the Brook Street Roundabout.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving a lorry which has overturned at the Brook Street roundabout in #Brentwood. More details shortly. — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) April 10, 2019

Firefighters and police have been called to reports of a collision involving a lorry at around 2.40pm today (Wednesday, April 10).

A lorry has overturned at the junction of Brook Street, partially blocking the roundabout where the M25 meets the A12.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service and the driver, believed to be a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital.

“His injuries have been declared not life changing or life threatening.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.