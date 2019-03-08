A12 junction: Overturned lorry at Brook Street Roundabout causes long traffic delays
PUBLISHED: 17:54 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 10 April 2019
Archant
Drivers are being told to expect long traffic queues after a lorry has overturned at the Brook Street Roundabout.
Firefighters and police have been called to reports of a collision involving a lorry at around 2.40pm today (Wednesday, April 10).
A lorry has overturned at the junction of Brook Street, partially blocking the roundabout where the M25 meets the A12.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service and the driver, believed to be a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital.
“His injuries have been declared not life changing or life threatening.”
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.