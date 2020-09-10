Search

Romford MP says government’s Internal Market Bill will ‘bring certainty’ as Brexit approaches

PUBLISHED: 17:25 10 September 2020

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has backed the government decision to publish the Internal Market Bill as Brexit approaches. Picture: Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has backed the government decision to publish the Internal Market Bill as Brexit approaches. Picture: Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell

The MP for Romford has backed the government’s decision to publish the Internal Market Bill.

Andrew Rosindell said this legislation, designed to “protect jobs and trade” after the transition period ends, will “bring certainty to all four corners of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Rosindell believes this development is a step key towards Brexit: “The British people voted at the last election to confirm their decision in the referendum to take back control of our laws, money, fisheries and borders and that is what we must do.”

He said the people of Romford will support the government’s “bold stance”, particularly as it will help to achieve a Brexit that 70 per cent of the constituency voted for in the 2016 referendum.

He added that this bill will help ensure Northern Ireland has a “frictionless border” with the rest of the UK.

Whatever happens, “our nation will prosper”, he concluded.

