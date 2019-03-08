Families on notorious estate say they are again dreading the winter in 'unfinished' homes

Clockwise from left: Residents Zander Hardy and Amanda Santana; Kavitha Thangarajah and daughter Myra; damp, ill-fitting insulation and broken door seals on properties around Orchard Village; cracks under the window at a property in Walden Avenue. Pictures: Archant/Submitted Archant

Four years after a litany of building issues came to light on a Rainham estate, some families who stayed on say they are now stuck in unfinished, drafty homes.

Orchard Village was intended as a flagship regeneration of the Mardyke Estate in Rainham. Picture: Archant Orchard Village was intended as a flagship regeneration of the Mardyke Estate in Rainham. Picture: Archant

Orchard Village, an £80 million rebuild of the Mardyke Estate in Rainham, has hit the headlines time and again since 2015 for the poor standard of building works.

The housing association running the estate, Clarion, said remedial works were carried out last year and only a "handful of issues" had been raised by homeowners since then all of which would be dealt with as a "matter of urgency".

They launched a programme in 2017 to buy back some of the homes, but many families held on to their properties, hoping things would improve.

They said, however, this had not happened with families claiming they now feel "trapped".

Building works for phase four are under way while some existing residents say they still have problems. Picture: Archant Building works for phase four are under way while some existing residents say they still have problems. Picture: Archant

Zander Hardy, 38, and Amanda Santana, 35, moved into their £335,000 house in Walden Avenue on December 21, 2015.

The couple woke the next morning to find their living room flooded by a burst pipe and freezing cold air whistling through a two-inch gap under the front door.

Three move-outs and multiple visits from builders later, the couple, who now have a baby, are still concerned about their property.

Mr Hardy said: "I think I've lost about £7,000 in earnings. I'm sick from stress and constantly having to take time off work. Dealing with this is like a second job."

Zander Hardy and Amanda Santana have moved out three times since 2015 for building work. Picture: Ken Mears Zander Hardy and Amanda Santana have moved out three times since 2015 for building work. Picture: Ken Mears

A report by insurers NBC in June 2019 found contractors Willmott Dixon had used "incorrect" wall ties and there were still gaps in the cavity insulation.

The couple also raised concerns that one of the steel beams taking the weight of the house is not sat on a padstone, but on the block wall.

Padstones are used in some circumstances to prevent crushing of the walls underneath. They are not always necessary, but are present in other properties in the block. It is understood this will be investigated further.

A neighbouring house in Walden Avenue, less than five years old, has cracked from top to bottom. The cause for this is unclear.

Ongoing issues at the house in Walden Avenue. L-R: Ill-fitting insulation in the roof party wall; a path left open into the separating wall cavity; bricks where the family expected a padstone to be; incorrect wall ties. Pictures: Zander Hardy Ongoing issues at the house in Walden Avenue. L-R: Ill-fitting insulation in the roof party wall; a path left open into the separating wall cavity; bricks where the family expected a padstone to be; incorrect wall ties. Pictures: Zander Hardy

Mr Hardy said: "I don't know what we're going to do, especially with the baby. It's coming up to four years of struggle."

In 2017 a group of 15 households spent thousands preparing a civil claim for compensation, as to date they have received just £1,000 each from Clarion.

It fell through after the homeowners' solicitor, Kalvin Chapman, was found dead in his flat in April 2018. At his inquest a coroner ruled he had taken his own life.

Families who spoke to the Recorder said they could not afford to go through the process a second time.

Cracks under a window at the Walden Avenue house, and running all the way up the brickwork at a neighbouring property. Pictures: Zander Hardy/Submitted Cracks under a window at the Walden Avenue house, and running all the way up the brickwork at a neighbouring property. Pictures: Zander Hardy/Submitted

Shashikumar Thangarajah, 36, a telecom engineer, said even after insulation was added to their Pear Tree Lane house cold air was still finding its way in.

Wife Kavitha added: "I can't stay downstairs; it's too cold and a heater is not enough. This was my first house and I'm very sad."

A family of five in Broadis Way showed the Recorder the mould infesting their four-year-old house, which has sprung 10 leaks in three years.

They have had to move out twice for major works. The mother, 36, who asked not to be named, said: "I was pregnant and staying in a hotel. It was a nightmare.

A different contractor, Hill, is taking on phase four of the development. Picture: Archant A different contractor, Hill, is taking on phase four of the development. Picture: Archant

"I can hear my little one coughing and I believe it's from the mould. We've bought new carpets and protective mats, but now we just let it be because we don't know what's going to happen.

"I feel we need to be compensated. The building wasn't finished."

Two families in apartments in Greengage Court said their heating bills were between £60 and £70 a month. The communal boiler broke down seven times in nine months between June 2017 and March 2018.

Families in Greengage Court say phase four is being built to a better standard than their homes. Picture: Archant Families in Greengage Court say phase four is being built to a better standard than their homes. Picture: Archant

Mother-of-one Adina Genz, 30, commissioned a thermal report in 2016 that found "excessive" condensation, air leakage and air infiltration in her flat. Gaps in the window frames and skirting have been re-sealed a number of times, but the material used keeps peeling away.

She said: "It's not something you'd expect to see in a new build."

Another family in the block could not get their flat re-mortgaged in June 2018 due to the presence of flammable ACM cladding on the block.

The 30-year-old mother, who asked not to be named, said: "We're frightened here. Until the law says they have to they're not going to remove it.

A thermal report showing cold air seeping into Adina Genz's flat, and the patio doors before seals were replaced. Pictures: Adina Genz A thermal report showing cold air seeping into Adina Genz's flat, and the patio doors before seals were replaced. Pictures: Adina Genz

"We've lost our first-time buyers' rates now. We are trapped."

Orchard Village: What happens next?

Flat occupants at Greengage Court expected to pay £921 in energy costs over three years, but say they are paying £60 to £70 a month just on heating. Picture: Archant Flat occupants at Greengage Court expected to pay £921 in energy costs over three years, but say they are paying £60 to £70 a month just on heating. Picture: Archant

Orchard Village was billed as a dream regeneration project to replace the high-rise Mardyke Estate.

It cost £80million to build, including £31m of public money, and phase four - being built by a different contractor, Hill - is now well under way.

Jon Cruddas, the MP for Dagenham and Rainham, said he would be arranging an urgent meeting with Clarion in the coming weeks to discuss the latest concerns.

He said: "Orchard Village has become a flagship example of how not to build. The initial development has raised a wider concern about building standards and regulations, something I have spoken about in parliament on more than one occasion.

Cladding and insulation on Greengage Court and, below, a family could not have a value placed on their property in 2018. Pictures: Submitted Cladding and insulation on Greengage Court and, below, a family could not have a value placed on their property in 2018. Pictures: Submitted

"When Clarion took over the site I was hopeful, and over the last few months a lot of progress has been made.

"Developments of this size demand greater scrutiny from the local authority. There are a lot of homes planned for the south of the borough and in light of Orchard Village there is an onus on the council to ensure corners aren't being cut."

All phases of the scheme received approval from Havering Council and NHBC warranty cover but this does not guarantee the standards were met.

The Mayor of Havering, Michael Deon Burton, said: "Orchard Village cost taxpayers' money. This was meant to be a flagship regeneration of an estate an all we have ended up with in Havering is a local embarrassment."

Kavitha Thangarajah and daughter Myra at their home in Pear Tree Lane. Picture: Archant Kavitha Thangarajah and daughter Myra at their home in Pear Tree Lane. Picture: Archant

Clarion Housing has re-iterated that it will look into all concerns raised by residents about the state of their builds.

This housing association said it had commissioned a consultant to examine fuel usage on the estate which found it was "not considered a high energy use development".

It addressed issues with the communal boiler at Greengage Court last year. Other residents at Greengage Court, Clarion added, had been able to re-mortgage despite concerns around the cladding.

A spokesman said: "In line with their contractual responsibility, Willmott Dixon had by the end of last year concluded all of the remedial works at Orchard Village.

Harvest Court in Orchard Village. The pale patches show areas opened up for remedial works since spring 2018. Picture: Archant Harvest Court in Orchard Village. The pale patches show areas opened up for remedial works since spring 2018. Picture: Archant

"Since completing the works, only a handful of issues have been raised by homeowners, all of which have either been resolved or are being investigated.

"Should our residents wish to raise any concerns we will look into them as a matter of urgency."

Willmott Dixon, which built the estate, did not respond on the record to a request for comment. It is understood the contractor believes all remedial works have been completed but is still committed to resolving outstanding issues.