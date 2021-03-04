Opposition support council's approved budget

Published: 3:00 PM March 4, 2021

Havering Council has confirmed a 1.5 per cent council tax increase for general services, as well as a 3pc precept towards the cost of social care - but no alternative budget was submitted by the opposition.

The budget setting meeting was held on Wednesday night.

Investment in the borough's roads and pavements as well as ICT services was also approved for the next financial year - though £17million of savings are also earmarked.

In the list of new capital spending planned for the upcoming financial year, the council has earmarked £10million towards a programme of improvements to the borough's roads and pavements.

Around £11m is also planned for spending on the council's ICT services next year, with further investment in the digital portfolio proposed for each of the next six years.

Labour group leader Keith Darvill said he felt this could have been postponed by a year or two but a council spokesperson replied: "If we don't invest in it, it's all going to fall over. Hackney had a cyber attack so every council has to invest in its infrastructure to protect itself."

The Havering Residents Association (HRA) councillors said they recognise the huge pressure the council officers have been working under during the pandemic and decided not to submit an alternative budget this year.

A spokesperson said: "They have had to deal with unprecedented levels of new ways of working delivering government grants, and a change in the way services can be delivered during lockdown.

"This would have taken officers away from their roles to work the budget through with H.R.A Members, when they should be supporting residents at this difficult time.

Councillor Ray Morgon, leader of the opposition said: “Why would we take officers away from front line delivery during a pandemic? Just because we have taken this decision, it doesn’t mean that we are in full agreement with the Conservative Groups budget proposals.

"The budget proposals have been presented with very little detail and although we live in difficult and unusual times, many residents in Havering will be shocked by a 4.5pc rise in council tax (5.43pc including the Mayor of London's increase), coupled with some above inflation rises in various fees and charges, whilst at the same time having reductions in services as a result of the £17million reduction in the budget."



