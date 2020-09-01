Open House London: What to do in Havering

A tour of Rainham is among the activities included in this year’s Open House London.

The annual festival celebrating the capital’s architecture is taking place with a reduced number of participating buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some opening their virtual doors for online tours as an alternative.

A self-guided walking tour is available on Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, beginning at Rainham War Memorial.

The route, which can be started at any time after 11am, takes in landmarks such as the Grade II*-listed Rainham Hall and Rainham Marshes nature reserve.

Other stops include the Parish Church of St Helen and St Giles and Redbury House.

Open House London has been running for three decades and last year, welcomed more than 250 million visitors to the 800 participating buildings.

For more information, visit openhouselondon.open-city.org.uk