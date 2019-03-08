Search

Pop-Up Business School visits Romford to teach residents how to start a business

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 May 2019

Residents are invited to sign up to a two-week training course in Romford that provides participants with the support and tools to start a business.

Havering Council is working in partnership with Wates Residential to deliver a major regeneration project over the next 12-15 years.

As part of that project, there will be investment in education, training and skills to support the commitment to deliver a borough-wide legacy.

The free Pop-Up Business School is visiting the Mercury Mall from May 13 to 24 to help potential entrepreneurs and small businesses kick-start their careers.

Leader of the council, councillor Damian White, said: "Our ambitious regeneration plans aren't just about bricks and mortar.

"I want all our residents to fully realise their ambition and potential and encourage Havering entrepreneurs to take full advantage of this practical business training on offer."

The training schedule includes a mix of practical sessions, one-to-one coaching, workshop sessions and peer support.

Workshop topics include starting a business without investment, sales and marketing, building a free website and how to find customers.

Alex Meade, lead project manager for the Pop-Up Business School, added: "We believe would-be entrepreneurs don't need a complex business plan, expensive legal advice and a frighteningly big business loan; just an idea, some basic marketing skills and plenty of passion.

"It would be fantastic if some people went on to start their own business as a result of the course, but there are also lots of other benefits in terms of picking up new skills, gaining confidence and understanding more about the opportunities on offer."

Visit popupbusinessschool.co.uk/romford.

