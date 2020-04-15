Virtual competitions to launch for Havering artists

Richard Pescod, a previous award winner at Havering Arts Council's summer art competition. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A series of virtual competitions are being launched for artists in Havering.

Havering Arts Council usually holds an annual summer art competition, with entries displayed at the Queens Theatre in Hornchurch.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, this cannot take place, but chairwoman Chrissie O’Connor said they are inviting artists to exhibit online instead.

Starting in May, there will be a monthly round, with adult and young people’s categories.

Entries will be exhibited on the arts council’s website and monthly winners will get their work displayed at Queens next year.

To enter, take a photograph of a new or existing work and email it to Haveringartscouncil@live.co.uk with your name and picture title.

State your age if under 18 as there are separate sections for children up to 11 and for those aged 12 to 18.