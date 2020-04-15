Search

Virtual competitions to launch for Havering artists

PUBLISHED: 10:01 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 15 April 2020

Richard Pescod, a previous award winner at Havering Arts Council's summer art competition. Picture: Ken Mears

Richard Pescod, a previous award winner at Havering Arts Council's summer art competition. Picture: Ken Mears

A series of virtual competitions are being launched for artists in Havering.

Havering Arts Council  usually holds an annual summer art competition,  with entries displayed at the Queens Theatre in Hornchurch.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, this cannot take place, but chairwoman  Chrissie O’Connor said they are inviting artists to exhibit online instead.

Starting in May, there will be a monthly round, with  adult and young people’s categories.

Entries will be exhibited on the arts council’s website and monthly winners will get their work displayed at Queens next year.

To enter, take a photograph of a new or existing work and email it to Haveringartscouncil@live.co.uk with your name and picture title.

State your age if under 18 as there are separate sections for children up to 11 and for those aged 12 to 18.

