Live

Launders Lane closed as firefighters work to tackle blaze at derelict landfill site

Rainham Lane is closed to traffic as firefighters remain on the scene at a blaze which broke out this morning on Launders Lane. Picture: LFB Archant

Launders Lane is closed as firefighters work to tackle a blaze which broke out this morning at a derelict landfill site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The brigade was called at 7.17am, with six fire engines and around 40 firefighters leaving to attend the scene, where they are expected to remain for a number of hours.

Around twenty hectares of rubbish, grass and shrubland is alight with crews tackling multiple seats of fire.

You may also want to watch:

Station Commander Gary Brown said: “Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control. There are deep seated pockets of fire in the undergrowth and it’s likely that crews will remain on scene for a number of hours.

“Launders Lane is closed to traffic and we encourage motorists to avoid the area.”

Fire crews from Wennington, Dagenham and Barking fire stations are at the scene, along with colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue service.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

More to follow.